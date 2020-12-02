Advertisement

Giuliani to Michigan Republicans: Pressure Legislature on Biden win

He wants to see the Republican-led Legislature award the state’s 16 electoral votes to President Trump
Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for President Donald Trump, speaks during a news conference on legal...
Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for President Donald Trump, speaks during a news conference on legal challenges to vote counting in Pennsylvania, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Philadelphia.(Matt Slocum | AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 5:43 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer is urging Michigan Republican activists to pressure the GOP-controlled Legislature to “step up” and award the state’s 16 electoral votes to Trump despite Democrat Joe Biden’s 154,000-vote victory.

Rudy Giuliani made baseless claims of “massive fraud, all over the country,” before he was expected to testify before a Republican-led legislative committee.

Just a day before, Attorney General William Barr declared the U.S. Justice Department had uncovered no evidence of widespread voter fraud that could change the outcome of the 2020 election.

GOP legislative leaders have said they will not try to steal electors from Biden.

