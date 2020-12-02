Giuliani to Michigan Republicans: Pressure Legislature on Biden win

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer is urging Michigan Republican activists to pressure the GOP-controlled Legislature to “step up” and award the state’s 16 electoral votes to Trump despite Democrat Joe Biden’s 154,000-vote victory.

Rudy Giuliani made baseless claims of “massive fraud, all over the country,” before he was expected to testify before a Republican-led legislative committee.

Just a day before, Attorney General William Barr declared the U.S. Justice Department had uncovered no evidence of widespread voter fraud that could change the outcome of the 2020 election.

GOP legislative leaders have said they will not try to steal electors from Biden.

