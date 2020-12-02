Judge refuses to block ban on Michigan indoor dining

DETROIT (AP) - A judge has refused to block Michigan’s ban on indoor dining during a surge in coronavirus cases.

Federal judge Paul Maloney says a “plausible explanation” for the state order exists: People can’t eat or drink without removing their mask, a step that could spread the virus.

Maloney turned down a request for an injunction with a week left in the three-week indoor dining ban.

The Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association filed the federal lawsuit on Nov. 17, the day before a Michigan Department of Health and Human Services epidemic order required restaurants statewide to close dine-in service for three weeks.

The epidemic order only allows bars and restaurants to offer drive-through and carryout service until Dec. 9.

Restaurants fear that the steady loss of customers could put them out of business. They also fear a possible extension of the order by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration.

After the ruling, the Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association issued a statement saying it now plans to lobby against an extension of the epidemic order beyond Dec. 9. Association President and CEO Justin Winslow wants to see hard data showing my restaurants have to close dine-in service.

“Presumptions and generalizations will not suffice and should no longer be tolerated given the significant human toll they have wrought from closing restaurants for a second time this year,” he said.

