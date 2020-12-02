Advertisement

Michigan health officials finalizing COVID-19 vaccine distribution plans

Dozens of facilities equipped to store vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Dr. Joneigh Khaldun give an update on Michigan's coronavirus response.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Dr. Joneigh Khaldun give an update on Michigan's coronavirus response.
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 12:04 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - State leaders are working on a distribution plan once a COVID-19 vaccine is available in Michigan.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state’s chief medical executive, updated that progress on Tuesday.

Khaldun said the Pfizer vaccine requires storage at -70 degrees Celsius. As of this week, 48 hospitals and 12 local health departments around Michigan have the ultra cold freezers required for storage.

More than 100 hospitals and local health departments are equipped to store the Moderna vaccine, which doesn’t require such a cold temperature.

While officials say they’re working with all sites to get this done, there’s still a way to go.

“In the absence of federal funding, we also need funding to begin preparations for vaccine distribution and administration, so we as a state need to step up and make this a priority when the vaccines are available,” Whitmer said.

While the first priority for the vaccines will go to health care workers and the most vulnerable populations, Khaldun said they hope to have a vaccine available to the general public by late spring.

