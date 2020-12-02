Michigan Legislature working on six more COVID-19 pandemic bills

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The coronavirus pandemic remains front and center as the Michigan Legislature enters the final weeks of its current term.

The Republican-led State House was considering six bills on Wednesday related to Michigan’s COVID-19 response plans.

SB 1021 Allows licensed Canadian health professionals to work in Michigan.

HB 4342 Temporarily allows school districts to employ unlicensed substitute teachers who meet certain criteria.

HB 5715 Allows health care facilities to expand treatment options to include temporary mobile facilities during the coronavirus pandemic.

HB 5721 Requires health insurers to cover 60-day emergency prescription refills and up to a 90-day early refill during the pandemic.

HB 5724 Allows health care professionals to provide medical services in accordance with their education, training or experience during the COVID-19 health crisis.

HB 6448 Allows critical energy infrastructure workers to return to work if they are not displaying any primary symptoms of COVID-19.

Republican State Rep. Matt Sheppard of Temperance said the Legislature plans to tackle a number of other COVID-19 priorities before the end of 2020.

“Over the next three weeks, we will continue to take action to provide relief for people directly impacted by the pandemic and meet the ever-changing needs of hospitals, first responders and other frontline workers,” he said.

Republican State Rep. Mary Whiteford of St. Clair County expects her bill allowing nurses from other states to work in Michigan will come up for discussion soon. Republican State Rep. Ben Frederick of Owosso is sponsoring another bill allowing medication aides to dispense medicine with supervision in nursing homes.

Michigan’s current legislative session ends on Dec. 31 and the 101st Michigan Legislature will be seated on Jan. 1 for the next two-year term. Bills introduced in the current term that are not approved do not carry over into the next term.

