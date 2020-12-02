Michigan reports nearly 7,000 new COVID-19 illnesses and 83 more deaths

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The number of newly confirmed coronavirus cases in Michigan jumped by nearly 1,200 on Wednesday.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 6,955 newly confirmed COVID-19 illnesses on Wednesday for a total of 373,197. Wednesday’s total of new cases rebounded from a seven-day low of 5,795 reported on Tuesday.

Both Genesee and Saginaw counties reported recent lows in the number of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The Genesee County Health Department reported 122 new cases on Tuesday, which is the lowest daily increase since Nov. 8. The Saginaw County Health Department reported 77 new cases on Wednesday, which is the lowest daily increase since late October.

State health officials reported 81 more deaths attributed to coronavirus on Wednesday, which increase Michigan’s total to 9,405.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing remained lower than the recent average on Tuesday with just over 4,200 tests completed. The percentage of positive tests dropped slightly on Tuesday but remained above 13% for the fourth consecutive day.

The positive test rate has remained above 10% for a full month since Nov. 2.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 cases decreased slightly for the second consecutive day on Wednesday to 4,240, which is 49 lower than Tuesday’s total. Of those, 3,862 patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases, which is 22 lower than Tuesday.

The numbers of COVID-19 patients in intensive care and on ventilators both decreased Wednesday. Michigan hospitals are treating 837 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 509 of them are on ventilators. Since Tuesday, there are 37 fewer COVID-19 patients in intensive care and 17 fewer on ventilators.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures and the change since Tuesday:

Genesee, 13,789 cases and 408 deaths, which is an increase of 241 cases and six deaths.

Saginaw, 8,502 cases, 249 deaths and 1,989 patients recovered, which is an increase of 77 cases and 10 deaths.

Arenac, 423 cases, 16 deaths and 84 recoveries, which is an increase of four cases and one death.

Bay, 4,486 cases, 92 deaths and 1,243 patients recovered, which is an increase of 44 cases and six deaths.

Clare, 728 cases, 26 deaths and 211 recoveries, which is an increase of 19 cases.

Gladwin, 753 cases, 11 deaths and 183 recoveries, which is an increase of 13 cases.

Gratiot, 1,653 cases and 31 deaths, which is an increase of 102 cases.

Huron, 744 cases, 15 deaths and 204 recoveries, which is an increase of 50 cases.

Iosco, 737 cases, 23 deaths and 160 recoveries, which is an increase of seven cases and four recoveries.

Isabella, 2,350 cases, 23 deaths and 983 recoveries, which is an increase of 28 cases.

Lapeer, 2,439 cases, 58 deaths and 531 recoveries, which is an increase of 85 cases and five deaths.

Midland, 2,705 cases, 26 deaths and 1,888 recoveries, which is an increase of 36 cases.

Ogemaw, 514 cases, 16 deaths and 47 recoveries, which is an increase of five cases, two deaths and five recoveries.

Oscoda, 173 cases, nine deaths and 24 recoveries, which is an increase of seven cases and one death.

Roscommon, 606 cases, 17 deaths and 162 recoveries, which is an increase of 25 cases and two deaths.

Sanilac, 888 cases and 16 deaths, which is an increase of 42 cases.

Shiawassee, 2,070 cases, 43 deaths and 799 recoveries, which is an increase of 75 cases and 15 recoveries.

Tuscola, 1,676 cases, 58 deaths and 541 recoveries, which is an increase of 28 cases and one death.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.