Michigan restaurants await ruling on whether they can resume dine-in service

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Restaurants and doctors in Michigan on edge.

A federal judge is expected to rule at any time on whether bars and restaurants can reopen their indoor dining facilities with COVID-19 restrictions. The Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association is pushing for establishments to reopen while doctors and hospitals are urging restaurants to continue following the epidemic order.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services issued an epidemic order on Nov. 18 that requires all bars and restaurants to close dine-in service for three weeks until Dec. 9.

Some restaurants are taking this matter into their own hands by deciding to defy the statewide orders and stay open. Andiamo’s owner recently urged owners of Andiamo restaurants to open on Dec. 9 if the lawsuit is unsuccessful in court.

Michigan doctors are encouraging restaurants to avoid rushing to reopen in order to keep people safer.

The Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association filed a lawsuit two weeks ago against the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services over the three-week pause that halted dine-in services at bars and restaurants across the state. A federal judge denied an order that would have allowed restaurants to reopen fully on Nov. 20.

The restaurant association has offered to reduce dining room capacity and implement a curfew, but a judge put a stay on the order until the lawsuit was heard in court. The big concern is the potential for restaurants being unable to weather this second shutdown until Dec. 9.

Restaurants are allowed to remain open for drive-through or carryout service during the epidemic order. They were required to close dining rooms from March to June this year during the early months of the coronavirus pandemic and bars were required to close indoors again in the fall.

