Advertisement

Michigan State to require students to live 2 years on campus

The requirement has been waived since the 1980s
Michigan State University.
Michigan State University.(WILX)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 11:01 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Undergraduates at Michigan State University will be required to live on campus a second year as part of efforts to help students toward graduating.

The school says a two-year living requirement waived since the 1980s will be reinstated next fall.

An analysis by Michigan State’s Office of Institutional Research shows undergraduates who live on the East Lansing campus their first two years have graduation rates about 2.5 percentage points higher than those who live on campus only their first year.

The school adds that the difference is nearly 10 percentage points for some underserved student groups.

Incoming students currently are required to spend their first academic year, which is made up of their first two semesters, on campus. 

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gives an update on COVID-19 in Michigan.
Whitmer planning press conference on Michigan’s COVID-19 response
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gives an update on Michigan's coronavirus response.
State health department still deciding whether to extend three-week economic pause
Schools and coronavirus
Coronavirus outbreaks reported at 6 Mid-Michigan schools
Andrea Brown died on Thanksgiving about three months after he was assaulted in Flint.
46-year-old dies three months after attack in Flint
ATV Crash in Saginaw County
Saginaw County man charged in ATV crash that killed his wife

Latest News

Restaurant dining room
Judge refuses to block ban on Michigan indoor dining
Michigan Legislature working on six more COVID-19 pandemic bills
State House approves confidentiality program for abuse survivors
The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency
New Michigan unemployment director balances paying claims, stopping fraud
Camera #3 from Bridge View Park in St. Ignace looking south at the Mackinac Bridge....
Authorities looking for suspect who climbed Mackinac Bridge illegally