Michigan State to require students to live 2 years on campus

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Undergraduates at Michigan State University will be required to live on campus a second year as part of efforts to help students toward graduating.

The school says a two-year living requirement waived since the 1980s will be reinstated next fall.

An analysis by Michigan State’s Office of Institutional Research shows undergraduates who live on the East Lansing campus their first two years have graduation rates about 2.5 percentage points higher than those who live on campus only their first year.

The school adds that the difference is nearly 10 percentage points for some underserved student groups.

Incoming students currently are required to spend their first academic year, which is made up of their first two semesters, on campus.

