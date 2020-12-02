Midday fireball, boom thrill gazers from Michigan to Virginia

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) - A noontime boom that was heard and felt from Michigan to Virginia was likely caused by a disintegrating meteor.

Robert Lunsford of the American Meteor Society says witnesses across the region reported hearing the boom or seeing a fireball in the sky shortly after noon on Wednesday.

Police agencies and fire departments around central New York received 911 calls reporting a boom that shook windows. The American Meteor Society, based in Geneseo, received 78 reports of the fireball seen in Maryland, Michigan, New York, Ohio, Ontario, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.