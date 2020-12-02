Advertisement

Midday fireball, boom thrill gazers from Michigan to Virginia

New York public safety agencies received calls about the boom that shook windows
Meteor
Meteor(WILX)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) - A noontime boom that was heard and felt from Michigan to Virginia was likely caused by a disintegrating meteor.

Robert Lunsford of the American Meteor Society says witnesses across the region reported hearing the boom or seeing a fireball in the sky shortly after noon on Wednesday.

Police agencies and fire departments around central New York received 911 calls reporting a boom that shook windows. The American Meteor Society, based in Geneseo, received 78 reports of the fireball seen in Maryland, Michigan, New York, Ohio, Ontario, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

