Midland participant in UM COVID-19 vaccine trial explains why she signed up

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - Vaccine trials are underway and researchers across the country are finding ways to fight COVID-19, but they can’t do that without the courage of thousands volunteering to be part of the clinical studies.

Each of them are hoping to advance vaccine research and restore normal life.

The University of Michigan is hosting two different COVID-19 vaccine studies, and one participant from Midland hopes her contribution will help protect others from the virus and put an end to the pandemic.

”I’m in the medical field, so I’m very pro-medicine and searching for a way to help our society, I guess our whole planet, in fact, get ahead of this virus, so that we can restore normal life.” Susanna Warner said.

Warner is physician assistant at MidMichigan Health in Midland and a participant in the University of Michigan’s AstraZeneca study.

The drug-maker was the third major vaccine shown to be highly effective, and while that might not be good enough for some people, Warner says she has no concerns whatsoever.

“As a person in medicine, I was wondering what exactly is in this vaccine. Is there anything in it that could potentially make me ill? In my research, I determined that there is not,” Warner said.

Michigan Medicine is hosting two phase three clinical trials for a COVID-19 vaccine. That’s the last phase before approving a vaccine and circulating it around the world.

In this particular study, participants like Warner receive two injections, four weeks apart. Warner’s first injection was November 13.

“I’m just hoping that I got the actual vaccine rather than the placebo,” Warner said.

The placebo has no active vaccine in it, and even though Warner doesn’t know which she got, she says she feels perfectly fine, showing no signs of the virus.

“My hope is that the trials can be wrapped up relatively soon in terms of getting set up for some mass production to start getting the vaccine available to our people,” Warner said.

Warner and other participants will have seven total visits over the course of two years.

