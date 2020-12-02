MSU reinstates 2-year on campus living requirement

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) -Tyler Lyman’s freshman year at Michigan State University hasn’t gone exactly as planned due to the coronavirus pandemic. He has spent the year at home rather in a dorm on campus.

“I joined the residential business community before the fall semester and they put us in McDonald Hall and its supposed to be super interactive class where you go to meet business partners, you do networking stuff, you do things together and you all live together, so I was hoping to make friends there and start meeting people,” said MSU student, Tyler Lyman.

And Lyman won’t get to experience dorm life when he is finally able to return to East Lansing. He’s planning to rent an apartment.

Currently, first-year students are required to live on campus their first academic year.

Beginning with students who start at MSU in fall 2021, the on-campus living requirement will be extended to include a second year, reinstating the two-year live-on requirement that MSU had waived since the 1980s.

“I think financially it’s pretty similar, apartment and dorm, so I guess if it was me, I would have preferred that I be on campus one year and then leave, had the option at least because I know the majority of the students do that and I don’t really see any benefits to being in the dorms besides meeting people, you what I mean,” Lyman said.

According to a study conducted by MSU’s Office of Institutional Research---students who live on campus for their first two years at MSU have graduation rates about 2 point 5 percent higher than their peers who live on campus only their first year.

And the difference in graduation rates between students who live on or off in their second year is larger for students from some underserved groups, almost 10 percent.

Despite those statistics, Lyman says he would disappointed to be forced to spend two years on campus.

“I think I would be more comfortable off campus, even though I’m missing out on the dorm,” Lyman said.

