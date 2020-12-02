New Michigan unemployment director balances paying claims, stopping fraud

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan’s acting unemployment director has told lawmakers her office is trying to balance between quickly paying benefits to jobless workers and preventing fraud.

Liza Estlund Olson said impostor claims are rampant in a backlog of more than 90,000 cases. She testified Wednesday morning before the Michigan Legislature’s Joint Select Committee on the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Olson took over the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency less than a month ago after the previous director, Steve Gray, fell out of favor with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The agency last week released an independent report showing how -- faced with an unprecedented deluge of claims during the coronavirus lockdown last spring -- it made policy, technological and organizational changes that increased exposure to fraud.

The Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity estimated in June that losses from fraudulent claims will reach into the hundreds of millions of dollars this year.

Republican State Rep. Matt Hall of Marshall, who is chairman of the Joint Select Committee, repeated his concerns about a lack of effective leadership in the unemployment agency after Wednesday’s hearing. He said that has caused delays in workers receiving the benefits they count on.

“People across Michigan have been put out of work through no fault of their own and are relying on this agency to help pay bills and support their families,” Hall said.

