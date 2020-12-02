Advertisement

New Michigan unemployment director balances paying claims, stopping fraud

Liza Estlund Olson believes impostor claims are rampant in a backlog of more than 90,000 claims
The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency
The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency(WJRT)
By Associated Press and ABC12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 12:35 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan’s acting unemployment director has told lawmakers her office is trying to balance between quickly paying benefits to jobless workers and preventing fraud.

Liza Estlund Olson said impostor claims are rampant in a backlog of more than 90,000 cases. She testified Wednesday morning before the Michigan Legislature’s Joint Select Committee on the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Olson took over the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency less than a month ago after the previous director, Steve Gray, fell out of favor with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The agency last week released an independent report showing how -- faced with an unprecedented deluge of claims during the coronavirus lockdown last spring -- it made policy, technological and organizational changes that increased exposure to fraud.

The Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity estimated in June that losses from fraudulent claims will reach into the hundreds of millions of dollars this year.

Republican State Rep. Matt Hall of Marshall, who is chairman of the Joint Select Committee, repeated his concerns about a lack of effective leadership in the unemployment agency after Wednesday’s hearing. He said that has caused delays in workers receiving the benefits they count on.

“People across Michigan have been put out of work through no fault of their own and are relying on this agency to help pay bills and support their families,” Hall said.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gives an update on COVID-19 in Michigan.
Whitmer planning press conference on Michigan’s COVID-19 response
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gives an update on Michigan's coronavirus response.
State health department still deciding whether to extend three-week economic pause
Schools and coronavirus
Coronavirus outbreaks reported at 6 Mid-Michigan schools
Andrea Brown died on Thanksgiving about three months after he was assaulted in Flint.
46-year-old dies three months after attack in Flint
ATV Crash in Saginaw County
Saginaw County man charged in ATV crash that killed his wife

Latest News

Restaurant dining room
Judge refuses to block ban on Michigan indoor dining
Michigan Legislature working on six more COVID-19 pandemic bills
State House approves confidentiality program for abuse survivors
Camera #3 from Bridge View Park in St. Ignace looking south at the Mackinac Bridge....
Authorities looking for suspect who climbed Mackinac Bridge illegally