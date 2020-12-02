Advertisement

NYC bar owner who defied coronavirus restrictions arrested

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 11:13 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — An owner of a New York City bar that was providing indoor service in defiance of coronavirus restrictions was arrested after a sting in which plainclothes officers went inside and ordered food and beverages, the city sheriff’s office said.

Protesters shouted as deputies arrested Danny Presti, the co-owner of Mac’s Public House on Staten Island, on Tuesday.

The tavern is in an area designated by Gov. Andrew Cuomo as an orange zone because of spiking COVID-19 rates and was not supposed to be serving customers indoors. But the owners had declared the bar an “autonomous zone,” a nod to protesters who claimed control over a Seattle neighborhood in June.

The tavern is in an area designated by Gov. Andrew Cuomo as an orange zone because of spiking...
The tavern is in an area designated by Gov. Andrew Cuomo as an orange zone because of spiking COVID-19 rates and was not supposed to be serving customers indoors.(Source: WABC/CNN)

The bar has been fined thousands of dollars as it continued to serve patrons inside and to operate past the 10 p.m. curfew for restaurant service that Cuomo imposed citywide.

According to a release from Sheriff Joseph Fucito, plainclothes deputies went inside Tuesday and ordered food in exchange for a mandatory $40 “donation.” Uniformed deputies went in then and issued tickets for state and city violations.

Presti, 34, was uncooperative and was charged with obstruction of governmental administration in addition to the charges stemming from unauthorized food and beverage service, the sheriff said.

Lou Gelormino, an attorney who represents the tavern in its battle against the state and city, was there during the bust and was also ticketed. Gelormino told the Staten Island Advance that Presti was arrested because he didn’t want to leave his business “and at that point … they considered it trespassing.”

Another attorney for the bar, Mark Fonte, told the newspaper, “These sheriff’s officers are ‘wannabe’ cops. This is what happens when little people get a little power.”

State Sen. Andrew Lanza, a Republican, sought to calm the dozens of tavern supporters who jeered as Presti was led away in handcuffs. Lanza said the bar owner should not have been arrested but added, “We respect law enforcement on Staten Island like no other borough.”

Presti owns Mac’s Public House with Keith McAlarney, who was not present during the enforcement action Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gives an update on COVID-19 in Michigan.
Whitmer planning press conference on Michigan’s COVID-19 response
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gives an update on Michigan's coronavirus response.
State health department still deciding whether to extend three-week economic pause
Schools and coronavirus
Coronavirus outbreaks reported at 6 Mid-Michigan schools
Andrea Brown died on Thanksgiving about three months after he was assaulted in Flint.
46-year-old dies three months after attack in Flint
ATV Crash in Saginaw County
Saginaw County man charged in ATV crash that killed his wife

Latest News

State Christmas Trees
State Christmas Trees
Mark Kelly, Arizona Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, speaks at an election night event...
Arizona’s Mark Kelly is sworn into Senate, narrowing GOP edge
FILE - This Nov. 29, 2011, file photo shows the signature of president Abraham Lincoln on a...
US lawmakers unveil anti-slavery constitutional amendment
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell fist bumps Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin after a...
Fed and Treasury urge Congress to approve more virus relief
San Francisco joins 63 California cities and counties with a ban on tobacco smoking inside...
San Francisco bans smoking inside apartments; pot smoking OK