Police still looking for suspect who robbed Check ‘N Go in Swartz Creek

SWARTZ CREEK, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are still searching for the suspect who robbed a Check ‘N Go location in Swartz Creek on Monday.

Investigators say the suspect walked into the store near the intersection of Miller and Elms roads around 12:20 p.m., pointed a handgun at an employee and stole several hundred dollars.

The suspect fled on foot from the Check ‘N Go behind the neighboring Burger King toward Elms Road. The Metro Police Authority of Genesee County sent a K-9 team to track the suspect, but they lost the trail.

Metro Police Authority Chief Matt Bade said the suspect remained on the loose Wednesday morning. Police believe the same suspect may be responsible for other robberies in Burton, Fenton, Grand Blanc, Lapeer, Howell and Northfield Township near Ann Arbor.

Fenton police say the suspect attempted to rob a Check ‘N Go location on Leroy Street, but he was not successful. A clerk in the store heard about the earlier robberies in Swartz Creek and Howell, so she locked the doors at the Fenton location.

Investigators say the man showed up at the Fenton Check ‘N Go a short time later, talked with the employee through the locked door and left without getting inside or stealing anything.

