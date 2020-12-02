Prosecutor: Loophole means gun owner can’t be charged after 3-year-old’s shooting

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - It’s been nearly a week since a 3-year-old found a gun and unintentionally shot himself in Grand Blanc Township on Thanksgiving Day.

The toddler is still in critical condition at the hospital. No criminal charges have been filed and it’s likely no one will be held accountable.

Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said the Grand Blanc Township Police Department arrested the 3-year-old’s older brother last week. The gun belongs to him and the toddler found it hidden under his brother’s pillow.

But Leyton said they let the brother go 48 hours later because there isn’t a crime to charge him with.

“Sadly, had the child died, then we could charge the gun owner with manslaughter. Since we could say and allege that his lack of properly storing the gun was a grossly negligent act -- and that’s an element of the crime of manslaughter,” Leyton said.

Fortunately, the child has not died.

Grand Blanc Township police said the 3-year-old boy found his older brother’s gun in an upstairs bedroom of his home at the Maplebrook Condos on East Maple Road. It was unlocked and loaded, which is how Grand Blanc Township Police Chief Ron Wiles said the boy shot himself in the head.

Leyton said his office may bring a charge of manslaughter if the child dies from his injuries. The other option in a case like this is a charge of child abuse, but Leyton said the gun owner would have to be considered the child’s caregiver at the time of the shooting.

“Since mother was in the house, we think she was the caregiver and older son was not. Therefore, he couldn’t be charged with child abuse,” Leyton said.

Because these types of accidental shootings happen all too often in Genesee County, Leyton crafted a bill with State Rep. John Cherry to hold irresponsible gun owners accountable.

“We have language that says that if you don’t properly store your gun and a child gets his hands on it, and something bad happens, you can be charged and convicted of a crime,” Leyton said.

The consequences range from a misdemeanor if children get their hands on the gun to a 15-year felony if children shoot and kill themselves.

“We want to get the public’s attention and we want to make sure we don’t have any further tragedies,” he said.

Leyton added that he understands this type of legislation can raise eyebrows among responsible gun owners, but he wants to make a few things clear. He said he’s pushing for exceptions in the bill for things like hunting, target practice, instruction and the safe use of a firearm.

He explained other prosecutors from the more rural parts of the state brought up exceptions for ranching and farming areas also.

