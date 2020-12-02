Advertisement

Suspects steal $24,000 worth of mobile devices from AT&T store in Fenton

Fenton City Police Department
Fenton City Police Department(WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 11:46 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FENTON, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are looking for four men accused of robbing the AT&T store in Fenton last week.

Around 2 p.m. Saturday, the suspects walked into the store at 3202 W. Silver Lake Road and forced everyone inside to the back. Police say the suspects did not show any weapons or indicate they were armed.

Fenton police say the suspects demanded employees open the safe. The suspects grabbed $24,000 worth of cell phones and tablet computers before fleeing westbound toward Lake Fenton.

Investigators say the suspects did not steal any cash.

The suspects initially fled in a black Audi, which was listed as stolen from Grand Rapids, and investigators later found it empty. Fenton police believe the suspects later got into another vehicle after dumping the Audi.

Police have recovered some stolen iPhones, including an iPhone 12 stolen from the store. Investigators caution that the devices will be listed as stolen if anyone unknowingly purchases one.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gives an update on COVID-19 in Michigan.
Whitmer planning press conference on Michigan’s COVID-19 response
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gives an update on Michigan's coronavirus response.
State health department still deciding whether to extend three-week economic pause
Schools and coronavirus
Coronavirus outbreaks reported at 6 Mid-Michigan schools
Andrea Brown died on Thanksgiving about three months after he was assaulted in Flint.
46-year-old dies three months after attack in Flint
ATV Crash in Saginaw County
Saginaw County man charged in ATV crash that killed his wife

Latest News

Restaurant dining room
Judge refuses to block ban on Michigan indoor dining
Michigan Legislature working on six more COVID-19 pandemic bills
State House approves confidentiality program for abuse survivors
The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency
New Michigan unemployment director balances paying claims, stopping fraud
Camera #3 from Bridge View Park in St. Ignace looking south at the Mackinac Bridge....
Authorities looking for suspect who climbed Mackinac Bridge illegally