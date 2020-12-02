Suspects steal $24,000 worth of mobile devices from AT&T store in Fenton

FENTON, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are looking for four men accused of robbing the AT&T store in Fenton last week.

Around 2 p.m. Saturday, the suspects walked into the store at 3202 W. Silver Lake Road and forced everyone inside to the back. Police say the suspects did not show any weapons or indicate they were armed.

Fenton police say the suspects demanded employees open the safe. The suspects grabbed $24,000 worth of cell phones and tablet computers before fleeing westbound toward Lake Fenton.

Investigators say the suspects did not steal any cash.

The suspects initially fled in a black Audi, which was listed as stolen from Grand Rapids, and investigators later found it empty. Fenton police believe the suspects later got into another vehicle after dumping the Audi.

Police have recovered some stolen iPhones, including an iPhone 12 stolen from the store. Investigators caution that the devices will be listed as stolen if anyone unknowingly purchases one.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.