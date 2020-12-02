U of M football game against Maryland canceled due to COVID-19

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan Wolverines will not play a football game against Maryland on Saturday as scheduled.

The Wolverines also announced a pause of football practices and in-person activities from Wednesday until at least Monday due to positive COVID-19 tests among athletes.

University of Michigan Athletic Director Warde Manuel said the Maryland football game will not be rescheduled based on Big Ten Conference guidelines. Medical professionals and the Washtenaw County Health Department weighed in on the decision to cancel.

“We have seen an increase in the number of student-athletes unavailable to compete due to positive tests and associated contact tracing due to our most recent antigen and PCR testing results,” Manuel said.

The Wolverines will continue a daily testing regimen in hopes of resuming football activities on Monday, but medical professionals will decide if that needs to be pushed back.

