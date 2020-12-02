Advertisement

Vessell wall imaging helping to identify dangerous brain aneurysms

Healthsource WJRT
Healthsource WJRT(WJRT)
By Christina Burkhart
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 8:19 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

As many as six and a half million people in the United States, or one in 50 people, have unruptured brain aneurysms and don’t know it! People with aneurysms often have no symptoms unless the aneurysm bursts, which can be life-threatening. Researchers are now looking at a new technique that could highlight aneurysms with a higher potential for rupture.

This is what doctors see when diagnosing a brain aneurysm, a balloon or bulge in vessels. But which aneurysms need treatment, and which will be harmless? Yale neurovascular surgeon Charles Matouk and colleagues are testing a new imaging technique that allows them to examine the vessel wall. First, a patient gets an MRI scan, then he receives an IV injection in his hand of a special dye. Then, the patient is scanned again.

Charles Matouk, MD, vice chair of clinical affairs for the department of neurosurgery and chief of neurovascular surgery at Yale School of Medicine explains, “So that dye that you’re injecting, in an IV, in your hand, will get picked up in the wall of this very tiny, two or three-millimeter aneurysm.”

Dr. Matouk says an aneurysm that has bled will light up on the scan almost like it has a halo around it. Because most small aneurysms don’t bleed, if an aneurysm does not light up, immediate treatment might not be necessary.

“The implication is that if we don’t see enhancement and the aneurysm is small, and most small aneurysms don’t bleed, then maybe those are aneurysms that can be safely watched,” described Dr. Matouk.

Eliminating the need for immediate brain surgery.

The Yale team says the MRI imaging they are using has a 3-Tesla magnet which is a stronger magnet, but it’s still a system that is available at most hospitals across the US. So, the technique can be made widely available.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gives an update on COVID-19 in Michigan.
Whitmer planning press conference on Michigan’s COVID-19 response
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gives an update on Michigan's coronavirus response.
State health department still deciding whether to extend three-week economic pause
Schools and coronavirus
Coronavirus outbreaks reported at 6 Mid-Michigan schools
Andrea Brown died on Thanksgiving about three months after he was assaulted in Flint.
46-year-old dies three months after attack in Flint
ATV Crash in Saginaw County
Saginaw County man charged in ATV crash that killed his wife

Latest News

Covenant HealthCare treating most COVID-19 patients in Michigan for second week
Improving HIV care
Improving HIV care
Artificial kidney may replace dialysis
Artificial kidney may replace dialysis
Healthsource WJRT
New treatment for movement disorders