10th Michigan business loses liquor license temporarily over COVID-19 violations

GAYLORD, Mich. (WJRT) - A 10th business in Michigan lost its liquor license temporarily over violations of statewide coronavirus orders.

The Michigan Liquor Control Commission suspended the liquor license for the Iron Pig Smokehouse in Gaylord on Wednesday. The restaurant is accused of allowing gatherings, providing indoor dining service, failing to enforce face covering requirements and failing to restrict patrons from congregating.

All of those alleged violations are against a Michigan Department of Health and Human Services epidemic order in effect from Nov. 18 to Dec. 9 aimed at limiting the spread of COVID-19 around the state.

Owners of the Iron Pig are scheduled to appear before a state administrative law judge on Dec. 11 for a hearing to determine whether the liquor license suspension should continue and whether penalties will be issued.

The Michigan Liquor Control Commission suspended liquor licenses for two restaurants and a motel earlier this week. The Meeting Place in Fenton lost its liquor license temporarily last week.

Five other businesses in Newaygo, Fremont, Muskegon Heights, Conklin and Grand Rapids all had their liquor licenses suspended since September based on violations of COVID-19 orders.

