Advertisement

42-year-old man stabbed to death; police arrest female suspect

The Flint Police Department
The Flint Police Department((source: WJRT))
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 11:35 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say a 42-year-old man is dead and a 31-year-old woman is in custody after a stabbing in Flint late Wednesday.

The Flint Police Department responded to the 2100 block of Aitken Avenue near Thread Lake around 10:50 p.m. Officers found the victim suffering from stab wounds in a residence and he was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators found the 31-year-old female suspect and arrested her. She remained in custody Thursday morning while the Genesee County Prosecutor’s Office decided whether to file criminal charges in the case.

Anyone with information on the stabbing should call police at 616-690-7045 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three Michigan businesses had licenses suspended for coronavirus order violations.
3 more Michigan businesses lose licenses temporarily over COVID-19 violations
Absentee ballot.
15,000+ absentee ballots in Michigan rejected for Nov. 3 election
Camera #3 from Bridge View Park in St. Ignace looking south at the Mackinac Bridge....
Authorities looking for suspect who climbed Mackinac Bridge illegally
Karen Brettrager and her son were the victims of a scam.
Saginaw County woman scammed out of $20,000
Restaurant dining room
Judge refuses to block ban on Michigan indoor dining

Latest News

Photo courtesy: Michigan DNR; White-tailed deer are the subject of a new multi-year study by...
Hunter missing in Upper Peninsula for nearly three weeks
ABC12 Digital News Desk Is Live
These 14 men are accused of plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and attack state government.
More suspects in alleged Whitmer kidnapping plot get lower bond
The North Pole Express
Village of Ashley struggling with no Polar Express trains coming for Christmas season
The Steam Railroading Institute operates the popular Polar Express train based in Owosso.
Village of Ashley struggling without Polar Express trains for Christmas season