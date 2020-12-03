42-year-old man stabbed to death; police arrest female suspect

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say a 42-year-old man is dead and a 31-year-old woman is in custody after a stabbing in Flint late Wednesday.

The Flint Police Department responded to the 2100 block of Aitken Avenue near Thread Lake around 10:50 p.m. Officers found the victim suffering from stab wounds in a residence and he was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators found the 31-year-old female suspect and arrested her. She remained in custody Thursday morning while the Genesee County Prosecutor’s Office decided whether to file criminal charges in the case.

Anyone with information on the stabbing should call police at 616-690-7045 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

