450 pounds of marijuana, semi truck seized at Detroit border crossing

DETROIT, Mich. (WJRT) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents seized nearly 500 pounds of marijuana and the semi truck carrying it at a Detroit border crossing.

Agents referred the truck, which was carrying peat moss, to a secondary inspection area at the Fort Street Cargo Facility on Monday. A X-ray scan revealed images showing cargo that didn’t appear to be what the truck driver’s manifest included, the agency says.

Inside the trailer, border agents found 13 cartons containing about 450 pounds of marijuana mixed in with the peat moss, which they seized. The driver also had some THC gummies in the cab, which agents also seized.

Customs and Border Protection agents took custody of the semi truck and trailer and escorted the driver back to Canada.

“Our multi-layered approach to border security has prevented yet another substantial load of drugs from entering the United States and poisoning our communities,” said Port Director Devin Chamberlain. “The vigilance and expertise of the officers involved, along with the diligence of our canine partners, is commendable.”

The agency says Michigan border crossings have seen a significant increase in illegal drug shipments since coronavirus travel restrictions limited traffic between the U.S. and Canada. Customs and Border Protection agents have seized more than 10,000 pounds of marijuana in Michigan this year.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.