6 school districts to partner with the Genesee County Health Dept. to distribute COVID-19 vaccine

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) -< “These would be called open pods. Meaning that they are open to anyone who wants to come to get vaccination,”(Suzanne Cupal, Genesee County Health Department)

Six school districts in Genesee County are preparing to help in the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccination in the coming months.

“We’ve had these agreements in place for many years with these school districts, but we are updating and getting everything up to date for COVID-19 vaccination,” said Suzanne Cupal, Genesee County Health Department.

“The emergency manager met with us a couple of months ago and walked our high school building with our high school principal and looked at a couple of possible opportunities or plans, locations where we may be able to help once their is a vaccination,” said Flushing Superintendent, Matt Shanafelt.

The points of dispensing sites include Flint, Grand Blanc, Davison, Lake Fenton, Mt Morris and Flushing school districts.

And its not the first time the school districts have been called upon to help the community get vaccinated.

“We were involved in 2009 with H1N1 and swine flu and it went incredibly smooth at that point. Perhaps not to the scale that this one will entail, but it went very smoothly then,” Shanafelt said.

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is expected to hit the market first.

This one requires a specialized freezer to store. Suzanne Cupal with the Genesee County Health Department says this won’t be an issue at the school distribution sites.

“The vaccines for the larger community population are likely to come in the Spring, There are other manufactures for vaccination before the Spring comes that may not require that ultra cold storage,” said Genesee County Health Department’s Suzanne Cupal.

“Certainly as a community school, we want to continue to do our part. Whatever is going to help the greater good , going to help the greater community and people in and around our community, we are willing to do whatever we can to help,” Shanafelt said.

