Flint’s second female police K-9 handler meets her new partner

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (12/3/2020) - “Oh, I cried so hard when I got it, like a baby, because it’s what I always wanted to do. And he’s already trained, so he just has to teach me and then we learn the dance,” Flint Police Officer Shelby Maples said.

She’s been with the Flint Police Department for 3 years.

Born in Davison, Maples said she grew up around animals, which influenced her desire to become a K-9 handler.

The position opened after the Department fired K-9 Casino’s handler late last month.

Chief Terence Green confirmed to ABC12 Thursday Maples got the job.

“One of my big passions is track - tracking like fleeing suspects, missing children, things like that. I think that’s probably the most important and different article searches -- people drop things, drop guns and whatnot,’ she explained. “So number one priority is the citizens, make sure they’re protected and they’re safe.”

Officer Maples and K-9 Casino start 5 weeks of training on Monday. They’ll work together to form their bond to ensure they’re a strong pair moving forward.

“He’s a good boy. He listens well. I think he can teach me. So we’re ready,” she said. “He’s got the experience here, so I gotta listen to him.”

Officer Maples becomes the 2nd female K-9 Officer in the history of the Flint Police Department.

Chief Terence Green said her hard work on the Special Investigation Unit, determination and leadership made her his top choice.

“It just happened she’s a female and it shows that we have, that we’re diverse here at the police department,” the Chief said. “And as long as you do the job and it doesn’t matter if your female, black, white, doesn’t matter. If you show interest in these positions. I want to make sure you get there.”

“I said that’s what I want to do,” Maples said. “I want to be a handler. I want to have a dog, and I want to make history.”

And that’s what she did.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.