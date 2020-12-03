Advertisement

Former Flint police officer again denied bond in child sex assault cases

Justin McLeod
Justin McLeod(source: Genesee County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A former Flint police officer remained behind bars Thursday after a Genesee County judge again denied bond in the two child sex assault cases against him.

Justin McLeod appeared virtually in a Genesee County court for a probable cause hearing in one of two cases against him. The former Flint police officer is accused of sexually assaulting two young girls and is facing a total of 18 criminal charges, which could land him in prison for life if convicted.

The judge renewed her decision to deny bond and possibly allow McLeod to leave jail, saying it’s a matter of being a danger to the community.

Both McLeod’s defense attorney and prosecutor agreed to push back the probable cause hearing until later this month to allow additional time for evidence discovery.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three Michigan businesses had licenses suspended for coronavirus order violations.
3 more Michigan businesses lose licenses temporarily over COVID-19 violations
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gives an update on Michigan's coronavirus response.
Gov. Whitmer planning a COVID-19 update Thursday
Absentee ballot.
15,000+ absentee ballots in Michigan rejected for Nov. 3 election
Karen Brettrager and her son were the victims of a scam.
Saginaw County woman scammed out of $20,000
Camera #3 from Bridge View Park in St. Ignace looking south at the Mackinac Bridge....
Authorities looking for suspect who climbed Mackinac Bridge illegally

Latest News

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agents seized 450 pounds of marijuana at a Detroit crossing...
450 pounds of marijuana, semi truck seized at Detroit border crossing
Detroit marijuana seizure
The Michigan State Capitol in Lansing.
Michigan state senator: Let high schools decide about opening
Genesee County Jail
Bills to limit incarceration advance in Michigan Legislature