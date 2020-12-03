Former Flint police officer again denied bond in child sex assault cases

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A former Flint police officer remained behind bars Thursday after a Genesee County judge again denied bond in the two child sex assault cases against him.

Justin McLeod appeared virtually in a Genesee County court for a probable cause hearing in one of two cases against him. The former Flint police officer is accused of sexually assaulting two young girls and is facing a total of 18 criminal charges, which could land him in prison for life if convicted.

The judge renewed her decision to deny bond and possibly allow McLeod to leave jail, saying it’s a matter of being a danger to the community.

Both McLeod’s defense attorney and prosecutor agreed to push back the probable cause hearing until later this month to allow additional time for evidence discovery.

