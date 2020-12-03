Advertisement

Former presidents volunteer to get coronavirus vaccine

By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2020
(CNN) - As we get closer to a COVID-19 vaccine, one concern is whether people will be willing to take a new and unproven shot, but three former presidents have agreed to do so to help soothe Americans’ fears.

Former presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton have all agreed to get the coronavirus vaccine, once one has been approved. They confirmed they would be willing to do so publicly to help promote its safety and encourage others to do the same.

Many experts believe the Federal Drug Administration is getting very close to approving one or more vaccine.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will prioritize healthcare workers and people living in long-term healthcare facilities to receive a vaccine once approved.

The coronavirus has killed more than 273,000 people in the United States, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

