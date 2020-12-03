Gov. Whitmer planning a COVID-19 update Thursday

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will provide another update on Michigan’s coronavirus response on Thursday afternoon, six days before enhanced restrictions are scheduled to end.

Whitmer is planning to speak at 1:30 p.m. from Lansing with Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist and Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, who is Michigan’s chief medical executive. They will be giving an update on the the state’s COVID-19 situation and measures in place to slow the spread.

Thursday’s remarks come six days before the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services’ latest epidemic order imposing tougher COVID-19 restrictions is scheduled to end. The order took effect Nov. 25 and is scheduled to end on Dec. 9.

Whitmer and Khaldun took part in a press conference on Thursday, during which Whitmer said the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has not decided whether to extend the restrictions beyond Dec. 9. She expected the department would decide early next week.

Khaldun outlined plans for distributing the upcoming COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday.

