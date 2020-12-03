Grey Skies With A Few Snow Showers

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A couple of troughs moving through the region will keep skies cloudy today and tonight, and a cold front moving through tomorrow will add in the chance for flurries. It also helps to keep us cooler for the weekend.

Today’s highs will be in the mid 30s to 40 degrees or so, but a WSW wind at 10-15mph, gusting to around 20mph, will keep it feeling more like 30! If you see any sun early in the morning enjoy it while it lasts before we’re overtaken by clouds moving in from north to south.

We’re cloudy for the afternoon, evening, and overnight. Temps tonight will be in the lower 30s with winds out of the SW at 10-20mph.

Cloudy conditions remain tomorrow with the possibility of flurries and light snow. The best place to see light accumulations up to an inch will be north of the bay close to Lake Huron and in the thumb. Highs tomorrow will be near 40.

The weekend will be chilly with highs only in the mid 30s!

