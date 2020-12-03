Advertisement

Hunter missing in Upper Peninsula for nearly three weeks

Photo courtesy: Michigan DNR; White-tailed deer are the subject of a new multi-year study by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources to determine seasonal migration and abundance in the Upper Peninsula. (WLUC)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CEDAR RIVER, Mich. (AP) - A Chicago hunter who disappeared from a Michigan campsite nearly three weeks ago remains missing in the Upper Peninsula.

Vladimir Ivanovic was last seen leaving a tent in Menominee County on Nov. 13, two days before the opening of the deer season. Two people with him figured the 58-year-old was going to his truck or a cooler at Cedar River North campground.

The sheriff’s office has advised people to watch for clothing or a body in the Big Cedar River, which flows to Green Bay.

