Hunter missing in Upper Peninsula for nearly three weeks

CEDAR RIVER, Mich. (AP) - A Chicago hunter who disappeared from a Michigan campsite nearly three weeks ago remains missing in the Upper Peninsula.

Vladimir Ivanovic was last seen leaving a tent in Menominee County on Nov. 13, two days before the opening of the deer season. Two people with him figured the 58-year-old was going to his truck or a cooler at Cedar River North campground.

The sheriff’s office has advised people to watch for clothing or a body in the Big Cedar River, which flows to Green Bay.

