JR’s Thursday Evening Weather Report

Wednesday’s sunshine was replaced by a layer of gray across Mid-Michigan Thursday. Despite the threatening looking sky, most of the are stayed dry. The only exception was out in the Thumb Region where some flurries did fly. The clouds will be holding overnight, and a few more flurries will fly as a cold front drops into the state from the north. Ahead of the front, winds will continue to hold from the west-southwest, and low temperatures early Friday morning will surround the freezing mark. The “normal” low is now 25-degrees.

As the front continues to settle southward across lower Michigan Friday morning, extensive cloud cover will hold and a few flurries will continue to fly. For the afternoon as the front moves off to our south, winds will shift in from the north, the flurries will move out of the area, and the clouds may even break-up a little bit. The best chance of seeing a little bit of afternoon sunshine will be across the northern parts of the ABC12 viewing area. High temperatures Friday will be in the upper 30s for the most part. A few spots might be able to sneak past 40.

In the wake of Friday’s front, temperatures for the weekend will dip back into the middle 30s. We will have a little bit of sunshine for Saturday, but with a northerly wind in off of Lake Huron, a few snow showers or flurries will be possible for the Thumb Region. Sunday will feature a little more cloud cover for the area as a whole. There will still be a possibility for a flurry or two, but most of us will stay dry. Lots of clouds will likely stick with us for the start of the workweek as well. - JR