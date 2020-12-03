JR’s Wednesday Night Weather Report

With the return of bright skies across Mid-Michigan, temperatures Wednesday moved easily into the 40s. The sunshine and relatively mild temperatures caused the snow that was on the ground in the southern and eastern parts of the ABC12 viewing area to melt. This could lead to a few slippery roads overnight as temperatures drop back to subfreezing levels. The trend for the night will be for some clouds to move in from the north, so temperatures will hold pretty steady in the upper 20s for the late-night period.

It is back to a pretty gray setting for Thursday. A west-southwesterly wind at 10 to 15 mph will put a little bite in the air too. High temperatures for the day will be in the upper 30s, to around 40. By Thursday night, some light snow will move into our area from the north. A quick hit of snow showers, or perhaps some sprinkles and flurries, will drift across the area for the first part of our Friday. By Friday afternoon, some clearing will take place across the northern parts of the ABC12 viewing area.

Very chilly conditions are in store for the weekend. Winds will be from the northeast to north on Saturday, and from the north on Sunday. This onshore breeze may be enough to stir up a few more snow showers or flurries for the thumb region. Elsewhere, some peeks of sunshine will be possible from time-to-time. High temperatures for Saturday will be in the middle 30s. Highs for Sunday will be in the middle, to upper 30s. Our “normal” high temperature is now 39-degrees. - JR