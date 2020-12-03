Lawmaker introduces tax credits to lure filmmakers back to Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - An Oakland County lawmaker introduced a pair of bills this week aimed at luring filmmakers to shoot movies, TV programs and commercials in Michigan.

Democrat State Rep. Robert Wittenberg of Huntington Woods unveiled House Bills 6504 and 6505, which would create a two-tier tax credit program for production companies. He said 30 other states offer tax incentives for filmmakers, allowing them to tap the billion-dollar industry.

“This is about Michigan jobs,” said Wittenberg. “As we witness the devastation and business losses from the pandemic, we know that attracting an industry that reinvented itself amid the crisis is a smart investment in our state’s economy and its workers. This is a smart first step to rebuilding Michigan.”

Michigan previously offered aggressive tax credits for filmmakers to locate production facilities and shoot their films or shows in the state during Gov. Jennifer Granholm’s administration. The program later was dismantled and most of the tax incentives were repealed.

Wittenberg’s plan offers a base tax credit of 25% on money spent in Michigan and an additional 5% tax credit for including a “filmed in Michigan” logo. Filmmakers also would be eligible for a 30% tax credit for hiring Michigan residents or 20% for hiring out-of-state residents.

Production companies would have to spend at least $50,000 for a commercial or show under 20 minutes or at least $300,000 for a production over 20 minutes to receive funding.

Wittenberg’s bills propose accountability requirements for production companies to receive funding, including independent verification of required spending targets.

“A cross-disciplinary team of Michigan film professionals have worked tirelessly with Rep. Wittenberg for more than three years to draft this legislation,” said Brian Kelly, co-chair of the Michigan Film Industry Association Board of Directors. “This comes at a time when our state most needs good-paying jobs and an economic boost. We can no longer remain idle as film workers leave our state to follow an industry that can provide the stimulus Michigan needs.”

Wittenberg’s bills were referred to the House Committee on Tax Policy. They would have to be approved there, at the full House and in the Senate before Gov. Gretchen Whitmer could sign them into law.

If Wittenberg’s bills aren’t approved by Dec. 31, when the current legislative session ends, they would fail. Democrat State Sen. Adam Hollier of Detroit pledged to reintroduce the bills next year if that happens.

