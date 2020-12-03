Advertisement

Man dies after car-tree crash in Flint

Police were still working to identify the man Thursday morning
Deadly crash graphic.
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 11:26 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A man died after crashing into a tree in Flint on Wednesday afternoon.

The crash was reported around 2:50 p.m. on Fleming Road near Woodhall Drive. The man lost control of a black SUV, went off the road and slammed into a tree, according to the Flint Police Department.

An ambulance rushed the man to Hurley Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. Flint police were still working to identify the man so they could notify his family Thursday morning.

Investigators were still working to determine what caused the crash Thursday. Anyone with information on the crash or the driver’s identity is asked to call Flint police at 810-237-6816.

