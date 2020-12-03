Michigan National Guard approved for COVID-19 work for three more months

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan National Guard will remain on the job of helping with the state’s COVID-19 response for three additional months into 2021.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced that she received approval from President Donald Trump’s administration to continue the Michigan National Guard’s coronavirus mission through March 31. It had been scheduled to end on Dec. 31 previously.

The extension means National Guard members can continue receiving federal pay and benefits while helping with Michigan’s coronavirus efforts.

“The Michigan National Guard continues to be a crucial part of our fight against the COVID-19 pandemic,” Whitmer said. “I want to thank our men and women in uniform for their dedication and round-the-clock work to protect the people of our state by expanding testing in our communities and ensuring they have what they need to get through this crisis.”

The Michigan National Guard has been busy since March helping to distribute 14 million pounds of food, including at the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan in Flint. They also have conducted community COVID-19 testing clinics and distributed personal protective equipment.

Whitmer plans to expand the National Guard’s work to include logistical support and transportation of Michigan’s allotment of coronavirus vaccine, when it begins arriving sometime this month.

