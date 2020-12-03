Michigan reports 7,100+ new COVID-19 cases and fifth highest daily death count

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The number of newly confirmed coronavirus cases in Michigan edged upward on Thursday above 7,000 for the first time in five days.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 7,146 newly confirmed COVID-19 illnesses on Thursday for a total of 380,343. That is the highest daily increase since more than 8,000 cases of the illness were reported on Nov. 28.

The Saginaw County Health Department reported a new daily record with 343 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on Thursday. The Genesee County Health Department reported 244 new coronavirus cases Thursday, which is the highest in four days but just over half of the record set on Nov. 17.

State health officials reported 175 more deaths attributed to coronavirus on Thursday, which increase Michigan’s total to 9,580. That is the fifth highest daily increase in deaths on record in the state.

Well over half of those deaths -- or 112 -- came after a routine audit of vital records.

State health officials periodically review death certificates to look for confirmed coronavirus patients. If a patient who died wasn’t already listed in coronavirus death totals, they are added after the review.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing rebounded above 70,000 on Wednesday for the seventh time. The percentage of positive tests reached a new seven-month high Wednesday at 15.94%, which is the highest since April 22.

The positive test rate has remained above 13% for four consecutive days.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 cases decreased slightly for the third consecutive day on Thursday to 4,150, which is 90 lower than Wednesday’s total. Of those, 3,793 patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases, which is 60 lower than Wednesday.

The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care increased slightly on Thursday while the number of patients on ventilators decreased. Michigan hospitals are treating 840 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 502 of them are on ventilators. Since Wednesday, there are three more COVID-19 patients in intensive care and seven fewer on ventilators.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures and the change since Wednesday:

Genesee, 13,965 cases and 416 deaths, which is an increase of 176 cases and eight deaths.

Saginaw, 8,845 cases, 253 deaths and 2,067 patients recovered, which is an increase of 343 cases, four deaths and 78 recoveries.

Arenac, 430 cases, 17 deaths and 84 recoveries, which is an increase of seven cases and one death.

Bay, 4,607 cases, 111 deaths and 1,243 patients recovered, which is an increase of 121 cases and 19 deaths.

Clare, 757 cases, 26 deaths and 211 recoveries, which is an increase of 29 cases.

Gladwin, 773 cases, 12 deaths and 183 recoveries, which is an increase of 20 cases and one death.

Gratiot, 1,981 cases and 36 deaths, which is an increase of 328 cases and five deaths.

Huron, 771 cases, 15 deaths and 204 recoveries, which is an increase of 27 cases.

Iosco, 738 cases, 26 deaths and 160 recoveries, which is an increase of one case and three deaths.

Isabella, 2,410 cases, 25 deaths and 983 recoveries, which is an increase of 60 cases and two deaths.

Lapeer, 2,504 cases, 60 deaths and 531 recoveries, which is an increase of 65 cases and two deaths.

Midland, 2,741 cases, 26 deaths and 1,888 recoveries, which is an increase of 36 cases.

Ogemaw, 527 cases, 17 deaths and 47 recoveries, which is an increase of 13 cases and one death.

Oscoda, 175 cases, 10 deaths and 24 recoveries, which is an increase of two cases and one death.

Roscommon, 616 cases, 19 deaths and 162 recoveries, which is an increase of 10 cases and two deaths.

Sanilac, 911 cases and 18 deaths, which is an increase of 23 cases and two deaths.

Shiawassee, 2,140 cases, 44 deaths and 799 recoveries, which is an increase of 70 cases and one death.

Tuscola, 1,704 cases, 60 deaths and 541 recoveries, which is an increase of 28 cases and two deaths.

