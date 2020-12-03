Advertisement

Michigan state senator: Let high schools decide about opening

The Michigan State Capitol in Lansing.
The Michigan State Capitol in Lansing.(source: WJRT)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - A Republican lawmaker is pressing the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to lift an order closing all high schools to in-person instruction due to the coronavirus.

State Sen. Kim LaSata said the decision should be left at the local level. In a hearing Thursday, LaSata told Robert Gordon, director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, to let parents and schools decide about face-to-face classes.

Under Michigan’s three-week pause from Nov. 18 to Dec. 9, all high schools and colleges must close to in-person instruction as a measure to limit the spread of COVID-19. High schools and colleges can only provide virtual classes under the order.

Gordon said there’s more risk of the virus spreading in high schools than in lower grades, and the educational loss from remote schooling is more detrimental to younger students.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

