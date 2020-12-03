More suspects in alleged Whitmer kidnapping plot get lower bond

ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Michigan judge has lowered the bond for two suspects in the alleged plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Attorneys for brothers William and Michael Null appeared virtually before a judge in Antrim County on Wednesday to request a lower bond amount for their clients. The attorneys argued that a $250,000 all-cash bond is constitutionally excessive.

But a prosecutor from the Michigan Attorney General’s Office said the Null brothers are extremely dangerous. They’re facing charges of providing material support for terrorism, which could land them in prison for 20 years if they are convicted.

The judge agreed to lower the brothers’ bond to 10% of the original $250,000 amount -- or $25,000 -- which they can pay with cash or surety.

“Even though the charges fall into a category that is not congregate against an individual, they are still allegedly a danger to the public, government officials, the governor, law enforcement from everything I’ve read in the motion,” Judge Michael S. Stepka of Grand Traverse 86th District Court.

The 38-year-old Null brothers -- Michael of Plainwell and William of Shelbyville -- are among 14 people facing state or federal charges in the alleged plot.

