Police identify suspects in Alpena gun store robbery

ALPENA, Mich. (WJRT) - New developments tonight as police in Alpena have recovered dozens of guns, most of them stolen from a gun store last month.

Three people are being questioned in the case, and it appears those stolen firearms may have been heading to Saginaw.

After that Alpena gun store robbery on November 21st, a reward was offered for information leading to the recovery of the guns, and that it appears that offer helped break the case.

A surveillance photo of two of the suspects in the Full Bore Firearms robbery in Alpena shows one person wearing a so-called “Scream” mask. Within 72 hours of the heist, police executed search warrants at homes and property in the Alpena area.

“We were able to recover of the 49 of the 50 guns that were stolen, as well as an additional 31 firearms, we are not sure even at this point where they came from,” says John Pias of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Police and federal authorities have those 80 guns in their possession. Three suspects, a 20-year-old man, a 16-year-old male, both from Alpena, and a 19-year-old from Brimley have been identified as suspects but have not been arrested as of yet. Pias says a $5,000 reward enticed someone to give police a tip on the gun heist.

“One of the people that gave the information, that’s what made them call,” says Pias.

Police are still looking for one gun that was taken in the Alpena robbery. They are trying to determine if the other 31 guns found during the search warrants are stolen. Pias believes the firearms were going to be shipped to the mid-Michigan area.

“Those firearms were more than likely heading to the Saginaw or Lansing areas, to be sold illegally, so we definitely interrupted a trafficking scheme with these people,” he says.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.