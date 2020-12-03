Real life Grinch wrecks Christmas lights in downtown Lapeer

LAPEER, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are hot on the trail of a real life Grinch.

Christmas lights hung on light poles in downtown Lapeer have been cut, leaving an entire block of Nepessing Street in holiday darkness.

The Lapeer Police Department received a report that lights on 36 light poles were vandalized along Nepessing Street. The Lapeer Area Chamber of Commerce hung the lights to spread some Christmas cheer around the city.

Residents are asking the obvious question.

“This is a beautiful community and why would someone want to be destructive to our beautiful community?” said Delynn Knickerbocker, owner of DeLynn’s Designs & Speedy Screen Printing.

Lapeer Police Chief David Frisch said the vandalism appears to be an isolated incident and investigators working on the case. He plans to ask the suspect what their motive was for ruining the Christmas lights.

Frisch wants everyone to have an increased awareness this holiday season.

“I will definitely keep my eyes out a whole a lot more now that I know the lights are being cut,” Knickerbocker said.

She has owned a business in Lapeer since the mid-1990s and wants to enjoy the full bright lights of Christmas.

“It’s a beautiful, beautiful city and there is a lot that goes into making the city look happy and alive and trying to keep it nice would be a great thing,” Knickerbocker said.

The Lapeer Area Chamber of Commerce declined to comment on the vandalism, but the organization put replacement lights on the light poles.

