Saginaw County sets single-day COVID-19 record with 343 new cases

Saginaw County's daily COVID-19 case increases.
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 1:17 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Saginaw County reported a record of 343 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

The total surpasses the previous single-day record of 328 coronavirus cases reported in mid-November and is the county’s fourth daily increase above 300, according to figures from Saginaw County Health Department.

Deaths attributed to coronavirus also are mounting in Saginaw County. The health department has reported a total of 253 coronavirus deaths this year, including 13 in the past two days and more than 90 COVID-19 deaths from Nov. 2 to Dec. 2.

That ranks as Saginaw County’s third leading cause of death behind heart disease and cancer based on the health department’s most recent statistics from November 2018.

The Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office reported 22 inmates in the county jail tested positive for COVID-19 as of Wednesday. All of them are housed in pods that are separated from the jail’s general inmate population, which stood at 367 people Wednesday.

Undersheriff Miguel Gomez said all but one of the inmates was experiencing mild coronavirus symptoms. The other was briefly hospitalized and returned to the jail to continue recovering.

Eight staff members in the Saginaw County Jail and four law enforcement deputies in the sheriff’s office also tested positive for COVID-19 as of Wednesday.

