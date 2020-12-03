Whaley Children’s Center launches ambitious 75 in 75 fundraiser

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -Coronavirus has made fundraising more difficult for nonprofit organizations.

Whaley Children’s Center launched an ambitious campaign to raise $75,000 in 75 hours. The organization’s president and CEO said it is a lofty goal but the community is meeting the challenge.

“They (community) have always rallied around us and we can feel the hug already,” Mindy Williams said.

Within hours of the launch of 75 in 75, thousands of dollars had poured in. These are much needed resources for the agency, which is 85% funded by the state and 15% funded through fundraising.

“The $75,000 is a huge amount of money and in comparison typically every year just from our fundraisers alone we get about $500,000 and that helps cover the gap. So we are definitely in need of some extra help this year,” Williams said.

Whaley’s mission is simple -- to provide a home to help kids heal from abuse and trauma.

“You see a kid come through our doors for the first day they are very closed off and they are scared and they have been through about ten different placements before they get here,” Williams said.

The center is often filled to capacity and the $75,000 they are hoping to raise will go towards providing the special extra’s that bring joy to a child.

“So, it is to register a kid to play baseball, it is for a prom dress, it is for that special pair of sneakers they want to wear on the first day of school. It’s everything that we would do for our own but that little bit of extra to make kids feel like kids,” Williams said.

Whaley’s 75 in 75 fundraising effort runs through Friday morning.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.