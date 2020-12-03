Whitmer says racial disparities in Michigan coronavirus cases are narrowing

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said the racial disparities in Michigan’s coronavirus cases have narrowed significantly.

African-Americans accounted for 40% of Michigan’s confirmed COVID-19 cases during the April peak, but they comprise 14% of the state’s population of 10 million residents, she said. At that time, Blacks had an average of 176 newly confirmed coronavirus cases per 1 million people every day.

As of this week, that statistic dropped to 59 Blacks testing positive for COVID-19 per 1 million residents in Michigan every day, Whitmer said. The average rate of COVID-19 deaths among Blacks dropped from 21.7 per million people every day in April down to 1 this week.

Whitmer credited the Michigan COVID-19 Task Force on Racial Disparities for helping reduce the disparities that increased the prevalence of the illness among communities of color. The task force released an interim report on its work Thursday that details its progress.

“From the beginning, our administration has listened to medical experts and taken a fact-based approach to eliminating COVID-19 in our most vulnerable communities, and we have seen significant progress,” Whitmer said.

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, who is Michigan’s chief medical executive, said exposure to COVID-19, their jobs and the resources available to them led to the disparities early in the state’s coronavirus pandemic. For example, she said many Blacks work jobs that put them in contact with the public and they were considered essential workers.

Increased coronavirus testing in underserved communities has helped identify Blacks with COVID-19 and limit the spread of the illness, Whitmer said. The state is completed more than 24,000 people in 21 free neighborhood testing sites in primarily minority communities.

“The coronavirus pandemic has shined a light on the health, economic, and educational challenges that communities of color face daily,” said Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist, who is chairman of the task force. “Today’s report shows that significant progress has been made toward our goal to reduce these disparities over the past six months.”

He said the task force will continue working to eliminate the following racial disparities in Michigan’s health care system:

Closing the digital divide in telehealth and virtual learning.

Increasing enrollment in health insurance plans by providing information about affordable care options, such as Medicaid and federal marketplace plans.

Building mobile testing infrastructure that can extend to administering COVID-19 vaccines when they are available.

Raising awareness of racial and ethnic disparities in Michigan’s health care system.

“When we successfully make it to the other side of this pandemic, we will hug each other a little tighter, check in on each other a little more, and be proud of the work we did to make each other’s lives better,” Gilchrist said.

