9-year-old cancer survivor collects toys for young Hurley Medical Center patients

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (12/4/2020) - It’s not just the season of giving, it’s the season of giving back too!

And one mid-Michigan 9-year-old is doing just that. ABC12 met Abby Sieb two years ago when the young Davison girl was diagnosed with a brain tumor.

She’s now cancer-free and wants to make her fellow patients feel loved as they spend their holiday in the hospital.

“This past week when she had her MRI and I saw the ‘no-evidence-of-disease,’ it was like okay I can breathe now,” Abby’s Mom. Debbie Sieb said.

It’s a welcome gift this Christmas for their family.

9-year-old Abby was diagnosed with brain cancer in May 2018. For the last year, her Mom said her scans have come back clear, but ever since that first doctor appointment, she’s remained nervous.

“Emotionally it’s been hard, but she’s doing really good. She’s actually amazing,” Sieb shared.

And for the first time in 2 years, Abby gets to be home with her family for Christmas.

“So when you go to the hospital, you don’t like it, but you like the people, they’re amazing,” Abby explained.

She’s talking about the people like her nurses and doctors who got rid of Abby’s cancer; and of course, the countless volunteers who turned the hospital into a Christmas wonderland every December.

“The outpouring of support for my daughter was just amazing,” Sieb added. “I can’t even imagine. We would not have had a couple of Christmases, if it hadn’t been for some of the foundations that helped us out.”

That’s what inspired Abby and her Mom to do a toy drive for Hurley Medical Center this year, specifically the teenagers spending their Christmas at the hospital.

Hurley actually isn’t where Abby got her treatment, but it’s where she’s now receiving outpatient services. Abby and Mom said it’s also where they know someone in their community is getting help.

“When the holidays come and you’re in the hospital, it’s not fun. And those gifts that you get make the day, a little bit better,” Sieb said.

Abby agreed. She could list every toy she received while undergoing treatment. But, she also made sure to share the true meaning of the holiday…. “Family,” Abby said. “Being together with family.

Sieb is asking that all donations be dropped off to Hilton Screeners in downtown Davison. It’s located on Main Street.

They need to be collected by the 18th, so the items can be cleaned before they’re gifted to the hospital.

The wish list from Hurley includes:

Play-Doh Coloring Books Crayons & Colored Pencils Candy Land Chutes and Ladders Battleship Hardcover Books for ages 1-3 Pocket Journal notebooks Crossword Puzzle Books Adult Coloring Books Learn-to-Read Books for pre-school & early elementary school kids Word Search Books Sticker-by-Letter Books Playing Cards Matching Color/Number Games Uno Skip-Bo DVDS (PG-13 and below) Puzzles (less than 100 pieces) Fisher Price (especially Little People) Hot Wheel Cars

