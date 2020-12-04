Appeals court: Trump election challenge in Michigan is moot

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - The Michigan Court of Appeals has turned down an appeal from President Donald Trump’s campaign in a challenge to how absentee ballots were handled in Detroit and other issues.

The court says the lawsuit failed because Michigan’s election results were certified on Nov. 23, including Joe Biden’s 154,000-vote victory over Trump. That was a week before the campaign filed its appellate brief.

The court says the president’s only recourse was a recount, but that has passed, too.

One judge disagreed, saying a three-judge panel should quickly hear the appeal. There was no evidence of widespread fraud in the 2020 election.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.