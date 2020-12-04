Check ‘N Go robbery suspect arrested at Grand Blanc location

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - Police arrested the suspect accused of robbing several Check ‘N Go branches around Southeast Michigan after he visited the Grand Blanc location for a third time Thursday.

The Grand Blanc City Police Department responded to the Check ‘N Go at 545 E. Grand Blanc Road around 3:30 p.m. for reports of a suspicious man who matched the description of the suspect who previously robbed the business. Officers found and arrested the man without incident.

Police say he later confessed to a series of armed robberies at Check ‘N Go branches over the past three weeks.

The first robbery was reported at the Cash Store on Center Road across from the Meijer in Burton on Nov. 14. Five days later, the same suspect robbed the Check ‘N Go in Grand Blanc at gunpoint.

Police say the suspect attempted to rob the Check ‘N Go in Fenton on Nov. 23, but an employee locked the door and the suspect left before police arrived. The suspect allegedly tried to get inside the Grand Blanc branch again on Nov. 25, but the door was locked.

Later that evening around 5:25 p.m., he allegedly robbed the Check ‘N Go in Howell. The final robbery was reported around 12:20 p.m. on Monday at the Check ‘N Go near the intersection of Miller and Elms roads in Swartz Creek.

Grand Blanc police did not identify the suspect. He was taken to the Genesee County Jail, where he was awaiting formal charges related to the robberies.

