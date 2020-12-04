Advertisement

Check ‘N Go robbery suspect arrested at Grand Blanc location

Police say this suspect who robbed the Check 'N Go in Grand Blanc confessed to robbing several...
Police say this suspect who robbed the Check 'N Go in Grand Blanc confessed to robbing several other branches around Southeast Michigan.(source: Grand Blanc City Police Department)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 7:44 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - Police arrested the suspect accused of robbing several Check ‘N Go branches around Southeast Michigan after he visited the Grand Blanc location for a third time Thursday.

The Grand Blanc City Police Department responded to the Check ‘N Go at 545 E. Grand Blanc Road around 3:30 p.m. for reports of a suspicious man who matched the description of the suspect who previously robbed the business. Officers found and arrested the man without incident.

Police say he later confessed to a series of armed robberies at Check ‘N Go branches over the past three weeks.

The first robbery was reported at the Cash Store on Center Road across from the Meijer in Burton on Nov. 14. Five days later, the same suspect robbed the Check ‘N Go in Grand Blanc at gunpoint.

Police say the suspect attempted to rob the Check ‘N Go in Fenton on Nov. 23, but an employee locked the door and the suspect left before police arrived. The suspect allegedly tried to get inside the Grand Blanc branch again on Nov. 25, but the door was locked.

Later that evening around 5:25 p.m., he allegedly robbed the Check ‘N Go in Howell. The final robbery was reported around 12:20 p.m. on Monday at the Check ‘N Go near the intersection of Miller and Elms roads in Swartz Creek.

Grand Blanc police did not identify the suspect. He was taken to the Genesee County Jail, where he was awaiting formal charges related to the robberies.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three Michigan businesses had licenses suspended for coronavirus order violations.
3 more Michigan businesses lose licenses temporarily over COVID-19 violations
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gives an update on Michigan's coronavirus response.
Gov. Whitmer planning a COVID-19 update Thursday
Absentee ballot.
15,000+ absentee ballots in Michigan rejected for Nov. 3 election
Karen Brettrager and her son were the victims of a scam.
Saginaw County woman scammed out of $20,000
Camera #3 from Bridge View Park in St. Ignace looking south at the Mackinac Bridge....
Authorities looking for suspect who climbed Mackinac Bridge illegally

Latest News

Holly man gives away restored bikes to deserving children
Holly Township man restores bikes and gives them away to deserving children
Holly man gives away restored bikes to deserving children
Holly Township man restores bikes for deserving children
An MDOT contractor began installing a $4.3 million temporary bridge to carry M-30 traffic over...
MDOT contractor begins building temporary M-30 bridge over Tobacco River
Christmas lights hang on a light pole in downtown Lapeer.
Real life Grinch wrecks Christmas lights in downtown Lapeer