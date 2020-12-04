Advertisement

Cloudy and seasonable today

By Christina Burkhart
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 8:11 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
A cold front moving through is bringing some scattered wintry mix to the bay region and thumb this morning, cloud cover elsewhere. We’ll stay cloudy through the day with just the slim chance of peeks of sun late in the day. High pressure moving in will help to break up some of our clouds for the weekend.

Today’s highs will be in the upper 30s to low 40s, but it’ll feel like the low to mid 30s thanks to a wind at 10-15mph, shifting from the SW to NW.

Tonight some of our clouds break up, helping temps to drop into the 20s. Winds will go down to around 5mph out of the NNW.

Winds pick back up to 5-10mph tomorrow, out of the NNW. This will fire up some lake effect light snow through the thumb, while elsewhere we’ll have a mix of sun and clouds. We’ll see some sun for Sunday too. Both days highs are expected to stay in the mid 30s!

