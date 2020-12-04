Detroit River shipping channel back open after freighter removed

DETROIT, Mich. (WJRT) - A 500-foot freighter that ran aground and blocked shipping in the Detroit River this week has been removed.

The Harvest Spirit, which is based in Canada, ran aground near Grosse Ile around 6:40 p.m. Wednesday after it lost propulsion while approaching the Livingstone Channel. The ship’s crew of 18 dropped anchors, which blocked the channel along the Canadian border.

No injuries were reported and the U.S. Coast Guard says no hazardous substances leaked from the vessel. It is carrying 10,000 tons of furnace coke and 74,000 gallons of diesel fuel.

The U.S. and Canadian coast guards worked with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, transportation and environmental officials, four tugboats and the Harvest Spirit crew to free the ship from the channel around 6:15 p.m. Thursday.

The Harvest Spirit was moved to Canadian waters for further inspection before continuing its voyage.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.