Advertisement

Detroit River shipping channel back open after freighter removed

The 500-foot Harvest Spirit was aground near Grosse Ile for nearly 24 hours
The 500-foot motor vessel Harvest Spirit sits across the Livingstone Channel of the Detroit...
The 500-foot motor vessel Harvest Spirit sits across the Livingstone Channel of the Detroit River after running aground in Canadian waters Dec. 2, 2020. The ship was freed Dec. 3 and anchored nearby, awaiting inspection for potential hidden damage.(U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. Josh Valdivia.)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 11:20 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT, Mich. (WJRT) - A 500-foot freighter that ran aground and blocked shipping in the Detroit River this week has been removed.

The Harvest Spirit, which is based in Canada, ran aground near Grosse Ile around 6:40 p.m. Wednesday after it lost propulsion while approaching the Livingstone Channel. The ship’s crew of 18 dropped anchors, which blocked the channel along the Canadian border.

No injuries were reported and the U.S. Coast Guard says no hazardous substances leaked from the vessel. It is carrying 10,000 tons of furnace coke and 74,000 gallons of diesel fuel.

The U.S. and Canadian coast guards worked with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, transportation and environmental officials, four tugboats and the Harvest Spirit crew to free the ship from the channel around 6:15 p.m. Thursday.

The Harvest Spirit was moved to Canadian waters for further inspection before continuing its voyage.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three Michigan businesses had licenses suspended for coronavirus order violations.
3 more Michigan businesses lose licenses temporarily over COVID-19 violations
Gov. Whitmer defends MDHHS orders after Thanksgiving weekend.
Whitmer: Michigan is at ‘a really dangerous moment’ with COVID-19
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gives an update on Michigan's coronavirus response.
Gov. Whitmer planning a COVID-19 update Thursday
Karen Brettrager and her son were the victims of a scam.
Saginaw County woman scammed out of $20,000
Liquor license
10th Michigan business loses liquor license temporarily over COVID-19 violations

Latest News

The Michigan State Capitol in Lansing.
Whitmer seeks $400 million in coronavirus spending from Legislature
The Flint Police Department
Police: Chinese restaurant in Flint robbed at gunpoint
Scam alert issued for fake Apple and Amazon customer account calls.
Michigan State Police warn of statewide Amazon and Apple scam
Marina fire in La Salle Michigan
Roof caves in as fire engulfs Safe Harbor Toledo Beach Marina