Flint accuses Mt. Morris Township man of illegal dumping on street

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Mt. Morris Township man is facing arrest for allegedly dumping trash illegally in the 2100 block of Proctor Street in Flint.

Mayor Sheldon Neeley announced Friday that an arrest warrant has been issued for the man. The man allegedly was caught on surveillance video stopping his vehicle and dumping bags of trash and debris on the street.

Neeley said the Flint Police Department continues investigating a number of illegal dumping cases and he believes more arrests will be forthcoming.

“We will no longer allow the city of Flint to be used as anyone’s dumping ground,” Neeley said.

He said the city has partnered with residents and community groups to remove more than 2 million pounds of junk from Flint neighborhoods this year as part of the Fight Blight Initiative.

“Working together, we can clean up our city, but we cannot do it alone. We need residents’ help,” Neeley said. “The fight on blight is everyone’s fight.”

Illegal dumping violates a Flint ordinance and carries up to 90 days in jail or a $500 fine.

“We have reminded folks time and time again that dumping is illegal and will not be tolerated,” Flint Police Chief Terence Green said. “This is a part of the Flint Police Department’s commitment to using technology to make our community a better, safer place.”

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of anyone dumping illegally in Flint. Submit photos or videos of illegal dumping to the Crime Stoppers website or call 1-800-422-JAIL with any tips.

