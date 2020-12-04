Four Mid-Michigan businesses fined for COVID-19 safety violations

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Nine Michigan businesses, including four in Mid-Michigan, received fines for violating the state’s guidelines aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19 in workplaces.

The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration announced fines of $400 to $6,300 against the businesses on Friday. The businesses allegedly failed to conduct health screenings, require face coverings, train employees on avoiding coronavirus, instituting proper cleaning measures and drafting preparedness plans.

The nine companies facing fines are:

Tawas Beach Resort in Tawas City was fined $1,500 after an employee complaint. MIOSHA says the hotel lacks a preparedness plan, didn’t train employees on COVID-19 measures, did not ask why patrons were not wearing a face covering and failed to enforce 6 feet of social distancing.

Value City Furniture in Flint was fined $1,500 after an inspection. MIOSHA says the store lacks a preparedness plan, did not screen all employees for COVID-19 when they arrived for work, failed to enforce 6 feet of social distancing, failed to require face coverings, didn’t train employees on COVID-19 measures, failing to post signs for customers at entry doors and did not ask why patrons were not wearing a face covering.

Anderson Service Center in Midland was fined $400 after a complaint. MIOSHA says the business lacks a COVID-19 response plan, didn’t train employees on COVID-19 measures, did not provide face coverings for employees, did not post information for employees, did not designate a COVID-19 worksite supervisor, did not institute enhanced cleaning measures, did not have adequate cleaning supplies and did not screen all employees for COVID-19 when they arrived for work.

U B Tan in Fenton was fined $400 after a complaint. MIOSHA says the business acks a COVID-19 response plan, didn’t train employees on COVID-19 measures, did not screen all employees for COVID-19 when they arrived for work and did not post signs at entry doors asking customers not to enter if they have been sick.

FireRock Grille in Caledonia was fined $6,300 after an employee complaint. MIOSHA says the restaurant did not require customers to wear face coverings, did not close waiting areas to customers and did not avoid large gatherings whenever possible.

Lane Automotive in Watervliet was fined $3,500 after an employee complaint. MIOSHA says the business did not require employees to wear face coverings within 6 feet of each other, did not install barriers in break rooms to keep employees separate and allowed large meetings when other social distancing measures were possible.

Jerry’s Tire in Lake Odessa was fined $3,500 after an employee complaint. MIOSHA says the auto service center didn’t train employees on COVID-19 measures, did not screen all employees for COVID-19 when they arrived for work, did not require employees to wear face coverings within 6 feet of each other and failed to clean all frequently touched surfaces routinely.

Minority Auto Handling Specialists in Woodhaven was fined $3,000 after an employee complaint. MIOSHA says the business didn’t train employees on COVID-19 measures, failed to clean all frequently touched surfaces routinely, failed to provide paper towel to wash hands and failed to maintain hand sanitizer supplies.

River City Reproductions and Graphics in Kentwood was fined $2,100. MIOSHA says the business lacks a COVID-19 response plan, did not train employees on reducing the spread of COVID-19, did not screen all employees for COVID-19 when they arrived for work and did not enforce the use of face coverings or social distancing among employees.

Each of the businesses to receive a fine have 15 business days to contest their violations and penalties. MIOSHA offered each business suggestions for how to fix their violations and they must give proof to regulators that those were completed.

Businesses that fix the violations within the amount of time MIOSHA allows can receive a 50% reduction of their fines.

