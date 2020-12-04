Advertisement

Frankenmuth rock band Greta Van Fleet announces second album release

“The Battle at Garden’s Gate” will come out April 16
(WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 4:20 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WJRT) - Nearly two years after their first Grammy win, Mid-Michigan rockers Greta Van Fleet have some new sound coming out.

The Frankenmuth natives announced their sophomore album, “The Battle at Garden’s Gate,” on Friday. They also dropped the album’s second single -- the nearly seven-minute long “Age of Machine.”

In a statement, Greta Van Fleet said this set was inspired by the new experiences they had on tour following their sudden rise to fame.

“The Battle at Garden’s Gate” drops April 16th.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three Michigan businesses had licenses suspended for coronavirus order violations.
3 more Michigan businesses lose licenses temporarily over COVID-19 violations
Gov. Whitmer defends MDHHS orders after Thanksgiving weekend.
Whitmer: Michigan is at ‘a really dangerous moment’ with COVID-19
Photo courtesy: Michigan DNR; White-tailed deer are the subject of a new multi-year study by...
Hunter missing in Upper Peninsula for nearly three weeks
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gives an update on Michigan's coronavirus response.
Gov. Whitmer planning a COVID-19 update Thursday
Liquor license
10th Michigan business loses liquor license temporarily over COVID-19 violations

Latest News

Robert Elias
Tuscola County man faces 13th drunken driving charge, damaged police car
Neighbors who live along Arlington Avenue in Flint say they are upset, frustrated and disgusted...
Flint accuses Mt. Morris Township man of illegal dumping on street
(MGN Image with WLUC Edits in Canva)
Michigan reports 8,600+ new coronavirus cases and 81 more deaths
Library Books, KKCO
Two Public Libraries of Saginaw branches partially reopening next week