Frankenmuth rock band Greta Van Fleet announces second album release

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WJRT) - Nearly two years after their first Grammy win, Mid-Michigan rockers Greta Van Fleet have some new sound coming out.

The Frankenmuth natives announced their sophomore album, “The Battle at Garden’s Gate,” on Friday. They also dropped the album’s second single -- the nearly seven-minute long “Age of Machine.”

In a statement, Greta Van Fleet said this set was inspired by the new experiences they had on tour following their sudden rise to fame.

“The Battle at Garden’s Gate” drops April 16th.

