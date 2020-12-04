Advertisement

Holly Township man restores bikes and gives them away to deserving children

By Kevin Goff
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 7:38 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (12/3/2020) - For some, gift giving can be very hard, especially when money is tight.

One man’s hobby has turned him into a local Kris Kringle for good little boys and girls.

There’s a very good reason there’s more than a hundred bikes at Gary and Jackie Skelton’s home in Holly Township.

“There’s people that are really in need, you know. They just can’t afford anything for the kids, especially a bike. Every kid loves a new bike,” said Gary Skelton, a Holly Township resident.

Shelton starting collecting and restoring bikes a few years ago, turning them from trash to treasure, for a little extra income.

But, when he found there was not much of a market for children’s bikes, he decided to give them away.

“This year, we’ve already hit sixty. And I really got a bunch now. They’re in good shape, nice bikes like this one on the bench here, that really nice, wonderful people donate to us.”

As word of mouth spread, and Shelton’s generosity grew, so did the number of bikes he’s restored.

50 bikes went to deserving children last year.

This year, he may top well over a hundred.

Gary’s wife Jackie, also plays an important role not unlike Mrs. Claus.

“I keep his bikes sorted. The ones that are adult bikes to be fixed later. The older bikes that need a lot more work. The faster bikes that he can just get in and out and cleaned and put bows on and post.”

Bikes are sometimes dropped off, while others are found when people drop them at the curb for trash pick-up.

Salvaging them was sometimes met with frustration.

“I would get up every morning and go, but I found out that the scrappers were beating me to it. So, I made friends with the scrappers and now they bring them here,” said Jackie Shelton.

You can find bikes like these on Facebook’s Fenton Area ReSell.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three Michigan businesses had licenses suspended for coronavirus order violations.
3 more Michigan businesses lose licenses temporarily over COVID-19 violations
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gives an update on Michigan's coronavirus response.
Gov. Whitmer planning a COVID-19 update Thursday
Absentee ballot.
15,000+ absentee ballots in Michigan rejected for Nov. 3 election
Karen Brettrager and her son were the victims of a scam.
Saginaw County woman scammed out of $20,000
Camera #3 from Bridge View Park in St. Ignace looking south at the Mackinac Bridge....
Authorities looking for suspect who climbed Mackinac Bridge illegally

Latest News

Police say this suspect who robbed the Check 'N Go in Grand Blanc confessed to robbing several...
Check ‘N Go robbery suspect arrested at Grand Blanc location
Holly man gives away restored bikes to deserving children
Holly Township man restores bikes for deserving children
An MDOT contractor began installing a $4.3 million temporary bridge to carry M-30 traffic over...
MDOT contractor begins building temporary M-30 bridge over Tobacco River
Christmas lights hang on a light pole in downtown Lapeer.
Real life Grinch wrecks Christmas lights in downtown Lapeer