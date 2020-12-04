JR’s Friday Evening Weather Report

As a cold front moved southward through lower Michigan Friday, some of us saw a few flakes of snow and/or a few drops of rain. Behind the front our winds have been shifting in from the northwest. This is, most definitely, going to mean chillier air for the weekend. That chillier air is also drier air, so the trend for the overnight period will be for the clouds to begin to break up. With some late-night starlight, low temperatures will settle through the middle 20s.

The weekend will feature a decent amount of sunshine for most of the ABC12 viewing area. The exception will be out in the Thumb Region. With a cold wind blowing in off of Lake Huron, some lake-effect clouds and snow showers will likely be stirred up. So while most of us will average out the weekend with partly sunny conditions, the Thumb will see a good bit of cloud cover with some narrow bands of snow showers and flurries that will move from the north, to the south. Highs for the weekend will be in the middle 30s.

Weather conditions for much of next week are looking pretty quiet. I really don’t see any major weather systems shaping-up for our area. Temperatures will likely push to above-average levels again too. Highs Monday will be in the upper 30-degree range. Our “normal” high temperature is now 38-degrees. For the rest of the week it looks like 40s are a done deal. In fact, it isn’t out of the question that some of us might sneak into the lower 50s again before the week is out. - JR